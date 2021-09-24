ColossusXT (COLX) Market Capitalization Tops $1.53 Million

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded down 73% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One ColossusXT coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ColossusXT has traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. ColossusXT has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $240.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ColossusXT alerts:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00016556 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001411 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000326 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000103 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00007367 BTC.

ColossusXT Profile

ColossusXT (CRYPTO:COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,173,891,094 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ColossusXT’s official message board is medium.com/@colossusxt . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ColossusXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ColossusXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.