ColossusXT (COLX) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded down 73% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 24th. ColossusXT has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and $240.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ColossusXT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ColossusXT has traded down 21.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ColossusXT alerts:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00016556 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001411 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000326 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000103 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00007367 BTC.

About ColossusXT

COLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,173,891,094 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ColossusXT’s official message board is medium.com/@colossusxt . The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ColossusXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ColossusXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.