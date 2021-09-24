Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Position Increased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 366,815 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,866 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $20,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 688.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Benchmark raised their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Loop Capital began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.94. 380,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,521,537. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $40.97 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The firm has a market cap of $256.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.14 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

