Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.59.

CMA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist decreased their price objective on Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Comerica from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

NYSE:CMA traded up $2.26 on Friday, hitting $79.43. The stock had a trading volume of 28,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,344. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.36. Comerica has a 52-week low of $35.76 and a 52-week high of $79.86.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $749.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.09 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMA. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 275.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

