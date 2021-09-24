Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Sold by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lowered its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 694,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,374 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $21,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 3.0% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 63.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 3.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Metals stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,211. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.15. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $18.67 and a 12 month high of $36.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMC. Zacks Investment Research cut Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.10.

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

