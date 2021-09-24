Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 13.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 393,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,225 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $36,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,347 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 47.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,583 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 23,604 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,550,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total transaction of $218,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at $10,285,106.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total transaction of $4,884,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 437,420 shares of company stock worth $45,582,032 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.85.

Shares of AMD opened at $106.15 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $122.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.57. The stock has a market cap of $128.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

