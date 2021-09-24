Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 82,059 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 803,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 82,059 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.08% of The Southern worth $48,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Southern by 530.3% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in The Southern by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in The Southern by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in The Southern by 146.8% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Southern alerts:

SO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.62.

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $112,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $167,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,976,683.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 87,247 shares of company stock valued at $5,813,034 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $63.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.77. The firm has a market cap of $67.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $52.01 and a 1 year high of $67.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Article: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.