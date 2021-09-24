CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 52.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,743 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in CommScope were worth $4,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CommScope in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,614,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in CommScope in the second quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in CommScope in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CommScope by 3.4% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 111,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in CommScope by 46.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COMM stock opened at $13.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.80. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.18.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a positive return on equity of 192.26%. CommScope’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COMM. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on CommScope from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America downgraded CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CommScope has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.36.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

