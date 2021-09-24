Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Trading 3.8% Higher

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)’s stock price traded up 3.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.70 and last traded at $11.70. 16,889 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,142,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.27.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.02 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.17.

The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.18.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.24. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.98% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYH. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 371.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 623.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

