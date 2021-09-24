Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Oddo Bhf

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Oddo Bhf from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, HSBC cut Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Get Compagnie Financière Richemont alerts:

CFRUY opened at $10.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $113.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.71 and a 200-day moving average of $11.24. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $13.07.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

Featured Article: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.