Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.25 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.02% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Companhia Paranaense de Energia is involved in the Utilities Industry. They are a fully integrated electric power company that is involved in the generation, distributionand transmission of electricity. “

ELP stock opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $6.69.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 17.12%. On average, analysts forecast that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 1,253.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,457,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,836,000 after buying an additional 140,268,329 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 42,895.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,226,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,525,000 after acquiring an additional 24,170,023 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,447,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,208,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 3,484.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,711,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607,689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.77% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.

