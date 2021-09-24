Comparing ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) & AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG)

ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) and AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares ADVA Optical Networking and AmpliTech Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADVA Optical Networking 7.44% 16.00% 8.37% AmpliTech Group N/A N/A N/A

This table compares ADVA Optical Networking and AmpliTech Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADVA Optical Networking $645.30 million 1.18 $23.20 million $0.46 33.15 AmpliTech Group $3.46 million 10.58 -$1.03 million N/A N/A

ADVA Optical Networking has higher revenue and earnings than AmpliTech Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ADVA Optical Networking and AmpliTech Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADVA Optical Networking 0 0 1 0 3.00 AmpliTech Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

AmpliTech Group has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 155.10%. Given AmpliTech Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AmpliTech Group is more favorable than ADVA Optical Networking.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.9% of AmpliTech Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ADVA Optical Networking beats AmpliTech Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ADVA Optical Networking

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators. The company also provides network virtualization products comprising ensemble connectors, orchestrators, and harmony ecosystems, as well as operates ensemble virtualization director, a management platform for the creation and deployment of virtualized services; network infrastructure assurance products; timing and synchronization products; and automated network management products, such as ensemble optical, sync, fiber, and packet director, and ensemble controllers. In addition, it offers professional services to plan, operate, and maintain the networks. The company sells its products to telecommunications service providers, private companies, universities, and government agencies directly, as well as through a network of distribution partners. ADVA Optical Networking SE was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

About AmpliTech Group

AmpliTech Group, Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of microwave amplifiers. It also offers passive components including rectangular adapters and power dividers. Its radio-frequency components are used for domestic and international, satellite communication (SATCOM), space, defense, and military markets. The company was founded by Fawad Maqbool on October 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Bohemia, NY.

