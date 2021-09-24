Comparing GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) and Owlet (NYSE:OWLT)

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.7% of Owlet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.1% of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Owlet and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Owlet N/A N/A N/A GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II -49,263.32% -9.11% -5.88%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Owlet and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Owlet N/A N/A -$8.25 million N/A N/A GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II $70,000.00 13,620.54 -$45.26 million N/A N/A

Owlet has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Owlet and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Owlet 0 1 2 0 2.67 GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Owlet currently has a consensus target price of $11.17, suggesting a potential upside of 97.99%. Given Owlet’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Owlet is more favorable than GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II.

Summary

Owlet beats GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Owlet

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Owlet Baby Care Inc.

About GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. It focuses on seeking opportunities in diversified industrial, healthcare, technology, media and telecom, and alternatives asset management sectors. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

