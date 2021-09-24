Comparing Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) and Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH)

Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) and Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Italk and Oak Street Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Italk 0 0 5 0 3.00 Oak Street Health 0 1 13 0 2.93

Italk presently has a consensus price target of $9.34, suggesting a potential upside of 112.76%. Oak Street Health has a consensus price target of $68.50, suggesting a potential upside of 40.46%. Given Italk’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Italk is more favorable than Oak Street Health.

Profitability

This table compares Italk and Oak Street Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Italk N/A -85.92% -12.31% Oak Street Health -27.56% -88.34% -24.64%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Italk and Oak Street Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Italk N/A N/A -$27.24 million N/A N/A Oak Street Health $882.77 million 13.31 -$187.99 million ($0.55) -88.67

Italk has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oak Street Health.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.5% of Italk shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.4% of Oak Street Health shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of Oak Street Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Italk beats Oak Street Health on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Italk

iTalk, Inc. provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers. It also sells cellular mobile products to wireless resellers and distributors. The company was formerly known as Sopac Cellular Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to iTalk, Inc. in December 2012. iTalk Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

