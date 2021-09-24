Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 620,657 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 884.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 690,802 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 620,657 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.12% of Southwest Airlines worth $36,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 102,185 shares of the airline’s stock worth $6,239,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 566,919 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,616,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 228.0% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 984 shares of the airline’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 55.9% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 78,795 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,811,000 after buying an additional 28,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 180,468 shares of the airline’s stock worth $11,019,000 after buying an additional 11,218 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LUV traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.70. The stock had a trading volume of 72,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,129,297. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $35.82 and a one year high of $64.75. The company has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.90 and a 200 day moving average of $55.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.67) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LUV shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.24 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.30 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.28.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

