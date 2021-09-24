Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 666.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,685,914 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,465,829 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $33,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Vipshop by 90.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 981,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,710,000 after buying an additional 467,295 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Vipshop by 9.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 101,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 8,441 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the second quarter worth about $2,916,000. regents capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the first quarter worth about $98,686,000. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the first quarter worth about $48,264,000. Institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Vipshop stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.51. 76,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,781,301. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.50 and its 200-day moving average is $23.10. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.56.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $1.80. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on VIPS. Credit Suisse Group cut Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.83.

About Vipshop

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

Read More: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.