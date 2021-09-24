Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $30.60 Million Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 588,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,138 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.10% of Fastenal worth $30,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 58.9% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 9,321 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the second quarter worth $52,000. Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the second quarter worth $488,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Fastenal by 13.3% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 228,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,882,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 2.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 341,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,759,000 after buying an additional 6,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Fastenal news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 15,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $881,616.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,911 shares in the company, valued at $326,109.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.20 per share, with a total value of $53,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,265 shares of company stock valued at $123,014 and have sold 142,089 shares valued at $7,910,739. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.29.

FAST traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.01. 11,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,109,301. The firm has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.63 and its 200 day moving average is $52.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $56.39.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 75.17%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

