Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,227 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $25,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 116.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in The Hershey by 38.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of The Hershey in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.50.

NYSE:HSY traded up $1.83 on Friday, reaching $174.90. 2,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $134.52 and a 52 week high of $182.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.44.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.901 dividend. This is a positive change from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.23%.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.93, for a total value of $889,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,226,181.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kristen J. Riggs sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total transaction of $308,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,079 shares of company stock valued at $2,674,010 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

