Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $257.39.

STZ has been the subject of several research reports. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Constellation Brands stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $212.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,135. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $160.63 and a fifty-two week high of $244.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 71,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,611,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 16,463.0% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 33,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,553,000 after acquiring an additional 32,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

