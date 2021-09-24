Cook Protocol (COOK) Trading 11.4% Lower This Week

Cook Protocol (CURRENCY:COOK) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 24th. Cook Protocol has a market cap of $3.80 million and approximately $845,163.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cook Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cook Protocol has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00071230 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00108774 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.69 or 0.00148828 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,162.84 or 1.00089742 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,879.77 or 0.06836235 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.02 or 0.00778677 BTC.

Cook Protocol Profile

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 454,698,378 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

