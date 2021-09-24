Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Holdings Lowered by Fiducient Advisors LLC

Fiducient Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 49.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,813 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,283 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,387,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 19,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

COST stock traded up $14.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $466.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,299. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $445.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $397.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $469.77. The company has a market capitalization of $206.37 billion, a PE ratio of 42.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,287 shares of company stock valued at $4,686,519 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on COST shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.14.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

