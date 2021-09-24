Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Announces Earnings Results

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

COST traded up $15.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $468.28. 244,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,257,299. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $445.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $397.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $469.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.14.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,287 shares of company stock valued at $4,686,519 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Costco Wholesale stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,694 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.40% of Costco Wholesale worth $2,447,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

