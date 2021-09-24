Craneware plc (LON:CRW) Insider Keith Neilson Buys 2,128 Shares

Craneware plc (LON:CRW) insider Keith Neilson purchased 2,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,350 ($30.70) per share, for a total transaction of £50,008 ($65,335.77).

LON:CRW opened at GBX 2,290 ($29.92) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,335.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,346.76. Craneware plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,335 ($17.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,830 ($36.97). The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market cap of £813.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.35.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a GBX 15.50 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Craneware’s previous dividend of $12.00. Craneware’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.74%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,420 ($31.62) price target on shares of Craneware in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Craneware Company Profile

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides solutions, such as Chargemaster Toolkit, an automated software-as-a-service (SaaS) chargemaster management solution for capturing optimal legitimate reimbursement for providers; Trisus Supply, a solution that utilizes data to identify data gaps between the systems; Physician Revenue Toolkit, a SaaS solution for managing physician group KPIs, charges, codes, RVUs, fee schedules, and related information; Reference Plus, a SaaS solution to perform chargemaster analysis; Pharmacy ChargeLink, a solution to enhance charge capture, pricing, and cost management; interface scripting module, a software that automatically uploads chargemaster changes to the patient billing system for accurate billing; Trisus Pricing Analyzer, a SaaS solution that simplifies the price modelling process; and Online Reference Toolkit and supplies assistant solutions.

