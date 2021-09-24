CRDT (CRDT) 1-Day Volume Tops $454,077.00

CRDT (CURRENCY:CRDT) traded up 11.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. CRDT has a total market capitalization of $40,324.24 and $454,077.00 worth of CRDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CRDT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, CRDT has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00054760 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.21 or 0.00123214 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00012191 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00044119 BTC.

CRDT Coin Profile

CRDT (CRYPTO:CRDT) is a coin. CRDT’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,779,314 coins. The Reddit community for CRDT is https://reddit.com/r/CRDT . CRDT’s official Twitter account is @CRDTpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CRDT is crdt.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CRDT™ is a system of finance that allows users to make transactions internationally, CRDTpay is coming soon with a complete banking solution. “

