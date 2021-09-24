Credits Tops One Day Trading Volume of $209,543.00 (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 24th. Credits has a total market cap of $6.13 million and approximately $209,543.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Credits coin can now be bought for $0.0274 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Credits has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00009542 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004689 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000135 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 72% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000054 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000075 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Credits

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

