Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP decreased its stake in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 697,293 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 15,808 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.60% of Cree worth $68,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Cree by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 256,652 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $27,722,000 after buying an additional 36,379 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Cree by 21.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,958 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Cree by 127.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 216,154 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $23,373,000 after buying an additional 121,152 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cree by 11.1% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,047 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $5,097,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its position in Cree by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period.

CREE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen cut their price target on Cree from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Cree from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cree presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

Shares of CREE opened at $86.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.75. Cree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.39 and a 1 year high of $129.90.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The LED producer reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. Cree had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 83.60%. The firm had revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cree, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cree Profile

Cree, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

