Cresset Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,798 Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 1,970.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,442,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,357,000 after acquiring an additional 18,503,966 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 35.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,747,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,136,000 after buying an additional 7,193,041 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 46.2% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 22,495,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,982,000 after buying an additional 7,111,177 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 323.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,634,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,068,000 after buying an additional 3,538,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,707,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,309,000 after buying an additional 2,941,890 shares in the last quarter. 64.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 16,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $1,245,626.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $153,655.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 861,413 shares of company stock worth $56,449,984 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PINS opened at $54.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 257.24 and a beta of 1.22. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.06 and a 1-year high of $89.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.75.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $613.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.93 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PINS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Pinterest from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Pinterest to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.40.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

