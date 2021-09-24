Cresset Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the second quarter valued at $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 43.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 88.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 446 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $220.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 65.98 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.73. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $164.19 and a fifty-two week high of $226.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $968.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.90 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 27.88%.

In related news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total transaction of $309,549.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STE shares. Stephens raised their price target on STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.83.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

