Cresset Asset Management LLC Invests $289,000 in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FBHS. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 362.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $93.27 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.81 and a twelve month high of $114.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.96. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.63.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.07.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

