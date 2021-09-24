Cresset Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APTS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 38.8% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on APTS shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jonestrading raised their price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

APTS stock opened at $12.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $12.85. The company has a market capitalization of $644.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.59.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 2.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.42%.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

