Cresset Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BGS. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in B&G Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in B&G Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in B&G Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in B&G Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BGS opened at $30.13 on Friday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $47.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.62.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $464.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.93 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 5.59%. On average, research analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 84.07%.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

