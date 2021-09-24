Cresset Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,422 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 3,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DELL opened at $102.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.88 and a twelve month high of $105.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.91 and a 200 day moving average of $97.02.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.55 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 88.70% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $19,312,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 281,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $26,893,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,958,955 shares of company stock valued at $193,691,190 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, OTR Global raised Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.53.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

