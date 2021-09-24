Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 1,458 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 9.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 24.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 13,557 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 53.0% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 11,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 5.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 0.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 116,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 18.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQC stock opened at $25.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -150.70 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.26. Equity Commonwealth has a 52 week low of $25.40 and a 52 week high of $30.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

