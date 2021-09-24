Crestwood Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Crestwood Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 65,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,337,000. Analog Devices makes up 4.4% of Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Bank grew its position in Analog Devices by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 9,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.69.

NASDAQ:ADI traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $177.95. 110,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,607,176. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.15. The firm has a market cap of $65.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $177.79.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

