Crestwood Capital Management L.P. Sells 5,040 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Crestwood Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 26.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,242 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,040 shares during the quarter. Shopify accounts for 8.1% of Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $20,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 15.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 2.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,163,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 6.8% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 486 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 32.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 7.6% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of SHOP stock traded down $47.27 on Friday, reaching $1,429.33. 68,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,564. The company has a market cap of $178.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.89, a P/E/G ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,512.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,333.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a current ratio of 16.55. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $875.00 and a 1 year high of $1,650.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Shopify from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,980.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,635.53.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.