Critical Comparison: BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) and Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR)

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) and Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

BurgerFi International has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ark Restaurants has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BurgerFi International 0 0 0 0 N/A Ark Restaurants 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BurgerFi International $34.28 million 4.68 $5.96 million N/A N/A Ark Restaurants $106.49 million 0.53 -$4.69 million N/A N/A

BurgerFi International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ark Restaurants.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BurgerFi International N/A 0.68% 0.58% Ark Restaurants 3.76% 10.47% 2.63%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.4% of BurgerFi International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.2% of Ark Restaurants shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of BurgerFi International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 40.4% of Ark Restaurants shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ark Restaurants beats BurgerFi International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International, Inc. engages in the operation of franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. It offers burgers, hotdogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, and wine. The company was founded by John Rosatti in February 2011 and is headquartered in North Palm Beach, FL.

About Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Corp. owns and operates restaurants and bars, fast food concepts and catering operations in the U.S. It operates in New York City, Florida, Washington, D.C, Las Vegas, NV and the gulf coast of Alabama. The company was founded in January 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

