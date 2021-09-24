CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.430-$0.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.39 billion-$1.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion.CrowdStrike also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.080-$0.100 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRWD. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrowdStrike from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Summit Insights lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $290.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $7.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $254.52. 9,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,820,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $118.10 and a 12 month high of $289.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $259.21 and a 200-day moving average of $230.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -316.01 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total transaction of $798,425.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 128,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.94, for a total transaction of $33,700,493.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 339,742 shares of company stock valued at $88,223,242. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CrowdStrike stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 223.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,152,219 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.02% of CrowdStrike worth $1,146,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

