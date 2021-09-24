CryptoEnergy Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $11.00 (CNRG)

CryptoEnergy (CURRENCY:CNRG) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. One CryptoEnergy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.82 or 0.00006736 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, CryptoEnergy has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. CryptoEnergy has a total market cap of $78,174.02 and $11.00 worth of CryptoEnergy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00053610 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.12 or 0.00124384 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00012177 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.33 or 0.00160684 BTC.

CryptoEnergy Profile

CryptoEnergy (CNRG) is a coin. CryptoEnergy’s total supply is 3,675,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700 coins. CryptoEnergy’s official website is cryptoenergy.io/en . CryptoEnergy’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_Energy and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoEnergy is a unique project that combines investing in oil with investing in crypto. CryptoEnergy will develop a series of oil exploration and extraction activities in a licensed location. In parallel, it will issue a digital asset that will be exchanged for the oil to be produced in the location. “

Buying and Selling CryptoEnergy

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoEnergy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoEnergy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoEnergy using one of the exchanges listed above.

