CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) CFO Michael Lafair Sells 66,724 Shares

CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) CFO Michael Lafair sold 66,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $3,421,606.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CS Disco stock opened at $51.08 on Friday. CS Disco Inc has a twelve month low of $39.55 and a twelve month high of $69.41.

Get CS Disco alerts:

LAW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CS Disco in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CS Disco in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on CS Disco in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CS Disco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.22.

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.