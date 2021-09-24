Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lessened its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the second quarter worth $32,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Cummins in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 25.4% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMI traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $229.15. 2,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.81. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.70 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $233.84 and its 200 day moving average is $248.21.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The company’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Vertical Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen raised Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.35.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

