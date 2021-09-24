CVCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $378,001.00 (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One CVCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $12.00 or 0.00028108 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, CVCoin has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. CVCoin has a total market capitalization of $148.56 million and $378,001.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00071857 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.64 or 0.00106905 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.00 or 0.00147583 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,820.94 or 1.00308454 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,902.73 or 0.06799677 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $330.54 or 0.00774295 BTC.

CVCoin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. The official message board for CVCoin is medium.com/@crypviser . CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network . The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here

CVCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

