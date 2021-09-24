CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Sold by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 523 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RGM Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 16.5% during the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 964,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,732,000 after buying an additional 136,439 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 9.0% during the first quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 734,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,004,000 after purchasing an additional 60,411 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 9.8% during the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 679,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,825,000 after purchasing an additional 60,548 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 48.9% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 613,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,315,000 after purchasing an additional 201,267 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 4.1% during the first quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 516,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,755,000 after purchasing an additional 20,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $167.30 on Friday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $95.12 and a 12-month high of $171.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of -154.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.54 and a 200 day moving average of $141.38.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.77.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

