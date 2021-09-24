Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Neutral”

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações stock opened at $3.72 on Thursday. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $6.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.76.

About Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações engages in the development and construction of residential properties. It operates through the Merger Activity and Service Fee Income segments. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

