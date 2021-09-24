Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Neutral”

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações stock opened at $3.72 on Thursday. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $6.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.76.
About Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações
