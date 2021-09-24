DAOstack (GEN) Price Reaches $0.0601 on Top Exchanges

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. DAOstack has a market cap of $2.95 million and approximately $292,190.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DAOstack has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. One DAOstack coin can now be bought for about $0.0601 or 0.00000141 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.52 or 0.00099703 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,594.36 or 0.99866324 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005508 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00053801 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00007172 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001832 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005597 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000119 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

DAOstack is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

