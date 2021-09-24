Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS.

NYSE:DRI traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.43. 23,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,302. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $89.34 and a fifty-two week high of $164.28. The company has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.09%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DRI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.80.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 12,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $1,857,873.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,999,116.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 10,652 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total transaction of $1,566,696.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,021 shares in the company, valued at $6,915,848.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,327 shares of company stock valued at $21,170,373 in the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

