Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Increased to $162.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price objective raised by Wedbush from $150.00 to $162.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $156.07.

NYSE:DRI opened at $159.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.28. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $89.34 and a 52-week high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 7,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.27, for a total transaction of $1,208,496.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,706,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 30,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $4,617,734.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,822,024.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,327 shares of company stock valued at $21,170,373. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

