Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

Shares of DRI traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.22. The company had a trading volume of 10,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,302. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $89.34 and a one year high of $164.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.09%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DRI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.80.

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Todd Burrowes sold 22,157 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $3,325,100.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $226,530.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,217 shares in the company, valued at $34,537,154.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,327 shares of company stock valued at $21,170,373 over the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

