Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.92

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.92 and traded as high as $6.98. Data I/O shares last traded at $6.91, with a volume of 33,084 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised Data I/O from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

The company has a market cap of $59.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.92.

In related news, CFO Joel S. Hatlen sold 18,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $115,420.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 192,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,972.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Anthony Ambrose sold 17,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total value of $97,560.72. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 406,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,294,526.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 62,237 shares of company stock valued at $398,075 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Data I/O by 0.6% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 303,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Data I/O by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Data I/O by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 14,471 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Data I/O by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 331,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Data I/O in the second quarter worth $44,000. 42.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Data I/O Company Profile (NASDAQ:DAIO)

Data I/O Corp. engages in the provision of manual and automated security provisioning and device programming. The firm offers automated programming systems, manual programmers, and software solutions. It serves the automotive electronics, industrial controls, wireless devices, programming centers, and medical devices industries.

