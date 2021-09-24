Databroker (DTX) Price Down 5.8% This Week

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. Databroker has a market capitalization of $2.93 million and $5,216.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Databroker coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Databroker has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00053681 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.73 or 0.00124260 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00012163 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00044184 BTC.

Databroker is a coin. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,225,213 coins. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com . Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

