Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML)’s share price dropped 5.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.35 and last traded at $1.37. Approximately 101,514 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 18,916,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.
DNN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Denison Mines from C$1.65 to C$2.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Denison Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.10 to C$2.40 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denison Mines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.26.
The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.50 and a beta of 2.18.
About Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)
Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
