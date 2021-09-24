Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML)’s share price dropped 5.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.35 and last traded at $1.37. Approximately 101,514 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 18,916,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

DNN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Denison Mines from C$1.65 to C$2.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Denison Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.10 to C$2.40 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denison Mines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.26.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.50 and a beta of 2.18.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNN. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,629,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Denison Mines by 241.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,269,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966,751 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Denison Mines by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,072,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,937,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147,741 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Denison Mines by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,608,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998,893 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Denison Mines by 2,252.5% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,105,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.54% of the company’s stock.

About Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.